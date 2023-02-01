Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Company Profile

Shares of RSG opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.