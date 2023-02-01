Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock worth $171,315,596 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

