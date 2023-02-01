Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 731.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

