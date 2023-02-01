Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,042 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,042 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

