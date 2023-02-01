D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

