Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,224,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after buying an additional 2,165,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.