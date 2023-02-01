Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

