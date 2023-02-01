Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $349.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $361.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

