Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pool by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pool by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $385.61 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

