Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 41,654 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after buying an additional 782,112 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,094,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

