Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $316.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.85 and its 200 day moving average is $284.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $520.32.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

