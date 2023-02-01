Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,056 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,056 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

