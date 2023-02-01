Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $282.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $295.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,698 shares of company stock worth $3,263,764. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

