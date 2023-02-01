Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

