Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACRS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 349.26%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

