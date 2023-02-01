Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $248,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at $17,186,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $667,694. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.



