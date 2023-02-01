News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 8,144.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,516,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,413,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

