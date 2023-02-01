EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $666.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.