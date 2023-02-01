EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1,481.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GGG opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.