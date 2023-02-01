Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $734,000 Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 226,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 255.64%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

