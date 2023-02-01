Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $712,000 in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $859,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,749,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,901,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $859,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,749,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,901,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,662,217 shares of company stock valued at $83,474,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

