Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,973 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Allan LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the second quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading

