Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,183,000 after buying an additional 292,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $115,948,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BUD opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($69.57) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

