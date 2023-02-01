Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of KRG opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

