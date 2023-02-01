Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,575 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

