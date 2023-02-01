Spire Wealth Management Sells 54,299 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,041 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,997 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 823,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,059.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 860,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after acquiring an additional 820,545 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

