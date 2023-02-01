Spire Wealth Management Has $176,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

General Electric stock opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $83.99.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.