Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,351 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 408.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.