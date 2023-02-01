Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,389 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 517,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,512 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

VLO stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

