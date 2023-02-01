Spire Wealth Management Has $185,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 655,818 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,128,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.