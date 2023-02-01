Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.