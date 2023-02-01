iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after purchasing an additional 126,699 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $403.68 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $507.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

