Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 18,796.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,009 shares of company stock worth $21,414,734 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $249.54 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.