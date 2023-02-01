Spire Wealth Management Sells 21,257 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.76.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.