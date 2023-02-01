Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after buying an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

