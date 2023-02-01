Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

