Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $262.34 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

