Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after buying an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,589,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Profile

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.