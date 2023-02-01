Arizona State Retirement System Sells 193 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 749.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 45.2% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

