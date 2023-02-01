Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

MAS opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.92.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

