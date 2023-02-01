Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.98 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,163,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,456,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,823.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 469,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 444,725 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

