Arizona State Retirement System Sells 664 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 692,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after buying an additional 224,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 3.3 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

