Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 472.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 72,613 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 107.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

REXR stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

