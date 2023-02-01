Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 23,539 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

