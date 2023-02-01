Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.33 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

