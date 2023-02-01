Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.02 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $1,995.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,320.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,102.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $986.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.