Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after acquiring an additional 104,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,747,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

