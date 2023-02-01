Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $170.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

