Jump Financial LLC Sells 957 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,755,000 after purchasing an additional 861,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 527,536 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,446,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,242,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.06 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

