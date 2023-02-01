Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,444 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of SSNC opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

